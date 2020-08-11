CJ invests over 1.6 billion USD to launch construction of 'Livecity', a theme park centered around Korea's first ever K-Pop arena





CJ Group has confirmed plans to begin construction of South Korea's first ever K-Pop city, 'Livecity'.

According to CJ ENM on August 11, the region of Gyeonggi-do has recently approved of 'CL Livecity's 3rd revision plans for the new theme park. CJ Group will be investing a total of 2 trillion KRW (~ $1,686,362,000 USD) for the construction of 'Livecity', located in Janghang-dong, Ilsan, Gyeonggi-do Goyang city.



The entire theme park will be centered around what will supposedly be South Korea's first ever K-Pop arena, a large-scale concert arena expected to be approximately 300,000 square meters. Structures including a theme park, hotels, shopping plazas, and more will be built around this K-Pop arena to complete the entire infrastructure of 'Livecity'.

CJ Group plans on launching full-fledged construction for 'Livecity' as early as within this year, as long as the city of Goyang delivers the appropriate construction approval. 'Livecity' will be completed by approximately 2024.



Do you wait to visit the future first ever K-Pop city, 'Livecity'?