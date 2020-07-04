NU'EST challenge Lee Young Ja's manager to a dance battle on 'Point of Omniscient Interference'

NU'EST members challenged Lee Young Ja's manager to a dance battle.

In the upcoming episode of 'Point of Omniscient Interference', all members of NU'EST will make an appearance for a fun outdoors recording with Lee Young Ja and her manager! In this pre-released video, you can watch NU'EST members bring out some of their cool and hilariously original moves, which the manager attempts to copy. Will the manager successfully follow Ren's moves?

Watch the clip above and make sure to tune into the episode at 11:10 PM KST!