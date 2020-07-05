VERIVERY unveil relay dance performance of latest single 'Thunder'

VERIVERY has a new relay dance video!

On July 5 KST, the Jellyfish Entertainment boy group became the latest to give their single the 'relay dance' treatment, releasing a performance of "Thunder" through Mnet's M2 YouTube channel. In the video, the boys are seen having fun performing the song's original choreography in a single-row fashion, adding their own adorable flare to the dance moves for fans.

Meanwhile, "Thunder" is the title track off the group's 4th mini album 'Face You,' which was released back on July 1.

Check out the relay dance video above!