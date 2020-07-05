Former Nine Muses member Hyuna shares adorable video with 10-day-old newborn son

Former Nine Muses member Hyuna has fallen head over heels with her newborn son, Bandi!

On July 5 KST, the new mother took to her personal Instagram account to share a video of them together. In the video, Hyuna pulls away a nursery blanket to reveal a close-up of her sleeping son's feet, with one of them labeled with his name scribbled on medical tape. She then affectionately plays with his tiny toes.



In the comments for the video, Hyuna's Instagram followers left a number of congratulatory and supportive messages, including, "He's like a doll," "I'm so happy for you," and "I've gotten happier just by looking at this."





Meanwhile, Hyuna gave birth to Bandi on June 26 at 12:51 PM local time. This is the first child for her and her businessman husband, who got married on September 7, 2017.





Check out the video below!