Park Yoochun to have an on-the-spot fan meeting and will donate the proceeds to flood victims in Kyushu, Japan

Singer Park Yoochun will hold and on-the-spot fan meeting and donate the proceeds to flood victims in Kyushu, Japan.



Park Yoo Chun's official fansite, Blue Cielo, announced on July 16th, "Recently, there were many flood victims in Kyushu, Japan due to record-breaking heavy rains," adding, "We plan to hold an on-the-spot fan meeting in order to help those who are suffering from this unfortunate event."

The fansite post also added, "We will be donating all the proceedings that are collected from the on-tact fan meeting so we ask that many people participate in this meeting."





Park Yoochun had announced his retirement last year due to the drug scandal. However, after being released after being sentenced to ten months in prison and two years probation, Park Yoochun had continued to promote overseas by having fan meetings, publish photo books, and having online fan meetings.



Park Yoochun's on-the-spot fan meeting will be held on July 27.



