N.Flying reveal touching animated MV for 'Starlight'

N.Flying have dropped their music video for "Starlight"!



In the animated MV, an old couple slowly drift apart as they walk along the beach until they say goodbye. "Starlight" is composed by member Seunghyub, and it was inspired by his grandmother and late grandfather. He previously released the track on SoundCloud, and it's now releasing as a special digital single.



Watch N.Flying's "Starlight" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.