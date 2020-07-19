69

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 2 days ago

RBW Entertainment unveils debut trailer for new girl group PURPLE K!SS

On July 20, RBW Entertainment, the home to artists such as MAMAMOO, ONEUS and ONEWE, unveiled their new girl group PURPLE K!SS through a debut trailer.

The girl group members were previously known as trainees under the name 365 Practice. Fans of the pre-debut group were shocked to receive notifications from the group's now official YouTube channel as it was renamed PURPLE K!SS without any notice.

While little has been made known about the group's debut details, fans noticed that some of the members have decided to start their activities in PURPLE K!SS under a stage name.

Are you looking forward to their debut? 

thealigirl84,765 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

Goeun is finally debuting!

v-hiz9532 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

ITS HAPPENING!

