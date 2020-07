Somi is on the last lap of 'What You Waiting For' teasers but she gets a head start in the 2nd MV teaser.





In the 2nd MV teaser set at a track, Somi is dressed elegantly in a dress that sets her apart from the other competing athletes. Somi gains head start as she fires off the starting pistol, however, she starts running off the track when the other athletes start their run.





What do you think about this teaser?

The soloist will be making her comeback on July 22, 6PM KST.