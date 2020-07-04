Crush drops teaser image for his new digital single 'Ohio'

Crush will be releasing a new digital single today!

On July 4 KST, agency P-Nation announced that Crush will drop his new single "Ohio" on July 14 at 6 PM. This new release will be Crush's new song since his 'Homemade series' 1st single "Mayday" featuring Red Velvet's Joy.



In this new teaser image, Crush flaunts his charisma with a black-and-white effect. Recently, the singer has appeared on JTBC's music variety program 'Begin Again Korea', revealing his sentimental side as a musician.

Stay tuned for Crush's upcoming comeback single!