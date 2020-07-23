30

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 6 hours ago

Listen to the beautiful MV teaser for the orchestral version of SHINee Jonghyun's 'End of a Day'



'SM Station' has released another beautiful preview teaser of its 2nd K-classic collaboration piece, the orchestra version of SHINee Jonghyun's "End of a Day"!

The orchestral version of "End of a Day" by the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra is rearranged by renowned music director Park In Young. The piece combines elements of the modern with the classical by incorporating "Clair de Lune" to the melody of "End of a Day". 

The full single and MV for Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra's "End of a Day" will be out on July 24 at 6 PM KST!

Domin042
5 hours ago

I feel like i will cry because of how beautiful it sounds:(

