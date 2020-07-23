20

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 6 hours ago

'Road To Kingdom' competitors Pentagon, ONF, & TOO reunite on the beachside in summer 'Singles' pictorial

Former competitors and now good colleagues, members of Pentagon, ONF, and TOO reunited for a summer pictorial by the beachside for 'Singles'!

This particular pictorial brought together Pentagon's Hongseok and Yeo One, ONF's Hyojin and Wyatt, and TOO's Chan and Kyunho. Earlier this year, these idols competed against one another on Mnet's boy group survival program 'Road To Kingdom', garnering attention from viewers. 

After the photoshoot, the Pentagon, ONF, and TOO members looked back on their experiences from 'Road To Kingdom'. TOO talked about the freedom to try new performances on stage, Pentagon discussed how proud they were of their group and their members for working hard, and ONF reflected on how they were inspired and fired up through the competition. 

Check out some previews of Hongseok, Yeo One, Hyojin, Wyatt, Chan, and Kyungho's 'Singles' pictorial below!

  1. ONF
  2. Pentagon
  3. Hongseok
  4. Yeo One
  5. TOO
ambersky11597 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

hyojin and wyatt <3 also i missed RTK family: unifuses with their toogether babies

peaceful-multi-5 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

Can't wait for kingdom to start!

