Kim Yo Han tries out Lee Young Ja's 'one-bite' trick on 'Fun-Staurant'

Former X1 member Kim Yo Han appeared as a guest MC on the July 10 broadcast of KBS2's 'Fun-Staurant'!

On this day, Kim Yo Han shared with the 'Fun-Staurant' MCs and panelists that he's confident when it comes to mukbang, thanks to his 13-year background as an athlete. He then modestly asked comedian Lee Young Ja if he could try out her signature "one-bite" trick!

After earning Lee Young Ja's approval, Kim Yo Han tried the comical mukbang trick with a hard-boiled egg. At first, the idol seemed to succeed easily, but after trying to shift the egg in his mouth, he went into a bit of a gagging fit, causing laughter!

On the other hand, the master Lee Young Ja once again demonstrated the "proper" way to do her mukbang trick with not only one hard-boiled egg, but two! Finally, the program's newest chef and cast member, actress Han Ji Hye, also tried out the trick. Catch the clip from this week's 'Fun-Staurant' above!