ATEEZ's San & Mingi turn into passionate rebels in 'Zero: Fever Part.1' diary film concept photos

ATEEZ's San and Mingi have transformed into a pair of passionate young rebels in their individual set of 'Diary Film' concept images!

Ahead of their full comeback later this month on July 29 at 6 PM KST, ATEEZ will be unveiling an important element of their continuing storyline through a 'Diary Film' premiering this July 12. Afterward, ATEEZ's comeback with their 5th mini album 'Zero: Fever Part.1' will mark the group's first new album series since the successful completion of their 'Treasure' debut series.

Stay tuned for individual 'Diary Film' teasers of Wooyoung and Jongho coming very soon!

