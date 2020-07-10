WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) impresses Yoo Hee Yeol with his high notes on 'Sketchbook'

Solo artist WOODZ (former X1 member Jo Seung Youn) made his first ever appearance on KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'!

On this day, WOODZ performed his 1st mini album title track "Love Me Harder" and also delivered an emotional cover of Lee Seung Chul's "There's No Other Person Like This". When asked why he chose this particular song to cover, WOODZ shared, "My father passed away when I was 21-years old. It was a song he really liked. I've always wanted to sing it on my dream stage."

Later during his interview, while chatting with MC Yoo Hee Yeol about his career up until now, WOODZ revealed that one of his specialties was his high vocal register. He then sang a snippet of Kim Hyun Jung's "Bruise" in its original female key, impressing the MC!

Check out some clips of WOODZ's appearance from this week's 'Sketchbook', above and below.

