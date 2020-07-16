WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon celebrates his 7th debut anniversary with an acoustic live of 'It Rains'

July 16 marks the 7-year anniversary of WINNER member Kang Seung Yoon's solo debut!

To celebrate the occasion with his fans, Kang Seung Yoon took to his Instagram on this day to share an emotional, acoustic live of his solo debut single, "It Rains". The track was originally released back on July 16, 2013, three years after the idol's appearance as a contestant on Mnet's 'Superstar K' season 2.

After his solo artist debut with digital single "It Rains", Kang Seung Yoon promoted with additional singles like "Wild and Young", "Stealer", etc before his debut as a member of WINNER in 2014.

Now, celebrating his 7th anniversary since his solo artist debut, Kang Seung Yoon plans on greeting his longtime fans soon with a new solo album by the end of this year. For the time being, he's focussing on his upcoming MBC drama 'Kairos' - premiering some time in October of this year.

Happy debut anniversary, Kang Seung Yoon!





