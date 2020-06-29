AB6IX search for 'The Answer' in vibrant comeback MV

AB6IX has finally made their comeback!





On June 29 KST, the Brand New Music group released their 2nd mini album 'Vivid,' featuring the Zico-produced title track "The Answer."





"The Answer" is a funk pop track with a refreshing charm that sounds unlike any of the group's previous title tracks. The song is paired with a music video that plays with the album's theme, showcasing an array of bright colors as well as the group's upbeat dance performance.



'Vivid' will be their first promotions without Im Young Min, their previous leader who decided to withdraw from the group earlier this month following a drunk driving incident. While he appears in the album, as well as the music video for "The Answer," a large amount of his screen time has been edited out.



Meanwhile, AB6IX will be celebrating the release of the album through their own Mnet showcase.





Check out the music video for "The Answer" above!

