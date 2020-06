On 14 June, The Boyz released the practice video for their "Shangri-la (Quasi una fantasia)" (orig. VIXX) stage they performed on the 11 June episode of Road To Kingdom.

In the video, the members bring us behind the preparation of the intricate performance they have showed on boy group survival program Road To Kingdom.

The final episode of Road To Kingdom will be aired 18 June, 8PM KST.