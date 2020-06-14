Singer Roh Ji Hoon releases hard line statement regarding his instagram account being hacked

On 14 June, singer Roh Ji Hoon released a statement regarding the recent hackings of his Instagram account. The statement goes:

“My original Instagram account was hacked.

We have taken steps required to recover the account and changed the password. However, in this period of time, (the hacker) has impersonated as me and sweared at as well as done other serious damage towards my acquaintances as well as fans.

I will do my best to recover this account, however recovery of an SNS account linked to an e-mail that was also hacked is a difficult situation. We will also be taking strong legal action against the damage done by this hacking. We hope that there will not be a second damage done and will try to resolve this situation as soon as possible.”

In the meantime, Roh Ji Hoon has also been actively communicating with his fans through his personal Instagram.