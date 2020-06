Seventeen is back and ready to bless fans' ears with a summer bop.

The group released the full MV for their newest song "My My" earlier today. After revealing a couple of trailer videos, the group is treating fans with their youthful and handsome visuals. Join Seventeen on a trip through the skies as they navigate a path through the skies.

Check out the MV above! What do you think of the group's latest concept?