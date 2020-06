Seventeen is ready to get their listeners dancing and moving with their newest song "Left & Right".

The short teaser already shows fans that the song is catchy and bright. Needless to say, the members like dashing in classic but clean outfits that highlight their youthful nature. Fans are excited to see a new side of the group and are looking forward to their content and music.

Stay tuned for the group's new album 'Heng:garae' on June 22nd.