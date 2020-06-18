Heize teases 'You're Cold' for 'Psycho But It's Okay' OST

Heize has dropped a teaser video for "You're Cold" for the 'Psycho But It's Okay' OST.



The teaser video features a preview of Heize's ballad for the tvN drama along with scenes between Moon Kang Tae (played by Kim Soo Hyun) and Go Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji). "You're Cold" is about the pain of loving someone more than they love you.



Watch the teaser for "You're Cold" above! Have you been keeping up with 'Psycho But It's Okay'?





