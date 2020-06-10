14

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

WayV's 1st full album 'Awaken The World' tops iTunes album charts in 19 countries after release

AKP STAFF

According to SM Entertainment on June 11, Chinese boy group WayV's 1st full album 'Awaken The World' has topped iTunes album charts in a total of 19 countries, shortly after release!

Some time after its global release back on June 9, 'Awaken The World' was spotted topping iTunes album charts in Italy, France, Australia, Russia, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and more, totaling 19 different countries. In addition, all 10 tracks from the album were spotted in the top 10 songs on China's 'QQ Music', demonstrating WayV's raging popularity in China. 

Meanwhile, the physical version of WayV's 1st full album 'Awaken The World' will be released later this month on June 18. 

  1. WayV
2 777 Share 78% Upvoted

1

athalia-b149 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

So happy for them! They deserve this!

Share

0

bxfangirl222435 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Omg, this was such a great comeback! Absolutely loved everything about it!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND