Yoon Kye Sang ends his contract Saram Entertainment, also Honey Lee's agency

Singer/actor Yoon Kye Sang has decided to leave his agency Saram Entertainment, after the label confirmed his breakup with actress Honey Lee earlier on June 11.

Saram Entertainment notified media outlets on this day, "We have decided to end our contract with Yoon Kye Sang. We reached this decision after a lengthy discussion, with both sides coming to a settlement. Yoon Kye Sang plans on taking time to rest for the time being. We would like to thank Yoon Kye Sang for being a part of our agency for such a long time."

Yoon Kye Sang previously signed on with Saram Entertainment back in August of 2013, the same year that he admitted to his public relationship with Honey Lee. Afterward, Honey Lee also signed as an artist under the same agency. Now, after bringing their 7-year relationship to an end, it seems that Yoon Kye Sang chose to leave his agency in order to prevent any discomfort with the parties involved.