BTS x 'Hyundai' launch full version of #PositiveEnergyChallenge on 'TikTok' for World Environment Day

BTS have partnered up with 'Hyundai' for a brand new 'TikTok' challenge - the #PositiveEnergyChallenge!

The challenge aims to promote more environmentally friendly, electric cars like the Hydrogen-powered 'Hyundai ix35 FCEV' through the hottest viral SNS platform of the year, 'TikTok'. The #PositiveEnergyChallenge runs from June 5-19, and 30 winners with the most creative videos will receive a BTS x 'Hyundai' special eco-package!

Watch BTS's full 'Positive Energy' promotion clip, above.