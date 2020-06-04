Yoo Jae Suk x Lee Hyori x Rain decide on their co-ed group name during live broadcast, based on fan suggestions

On June 4, upcoming new co-ed group members Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain surprised viewers with a live broadcast, via 'Hangout With Yoo's official YouTube channel!

The live broadcast was titled 'Please Give Us A Group Name', the three co-ed group members decided to look through many of the group name suggestions sent in by viewers during the live.



Creative netizens flooded the comments section with numerous, witty group name suggestions, ranging from 'YooHyoBi' to 'YooRiBi', 'NaLeeTae (combining the names of the three stars' spouses = Na Kyung Eun + Lee Sang Soon + Kim Tae Hee)', 'Hyori and the Two Daddys', etc. While reading through the suggestions, Rain said, "I want it to have a refreshing vibe. We're all pretty old so we want a youthful feel. I suggest 'Summer Peach'."

Netizens immediately responded to this suggestion with, "What an old name," and Rain remarked jokingly, "Sure sure, come at me all you want. But I'll remember your ID."

Ultimately, the name suggestion that captured the hearts of all three co-ed group members was 'SsakSeuli' (Korean word literally meaning 'Sweep everything clean'). Yoo Jae Suk reasoned, "Sweep up the summer, sweep up the music charts," and the co-ed group members also pointed out that the name could be written as 'Ssak3'.

It looks like from now on, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain's co-ed group name will be 'SsakSeuli'! The three members then continued taking suggestions from netizens for their individual stage names. However, Lee Hyori's stage name was already decided as Linda, an alter ego of herself who "owns over 200 businesses in Los Angeles". In Yoo Jae Suk's case, he liked suggestions such as 'Yoo-Dooragon' and 'Yoo Typhoon', while Rain couldn't choose between names like 'Bi Ryong' (flying dragon) and 'Beet'.