Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon gets her hands on her very own 'Pop Out Boy' in new web drama poster

Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon and Kim Min Kyu are rom-com co-stars for Playlist's upcoming new web drama series, 'Pop Out Boy'!

Based off of a popular webtoon series, 'Pop Out Boy' centers around a female high school student who one day finds herself living with a 3-dimensional, romance story male lead who jumped right out of the pages of a comic book!

Kim Do Yeon plays the role of a straightforward, chic high school student named Han Sun Nyeo. Opposite her, Kim Min Kyu plays the extremely sentimental romance comic male lead, Chun Nam Wook.

Curious to know more? 'Pop Out Boy' starring Kim Do Yeon, Kim Min Kyu, Choi Hyun Wook, Lim Bo Ra, and more premieres this June 25 at 7 PM KST via Playlist's official YouTube channel, then every Thursday and Sunday evenings afterward!