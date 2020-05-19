Cosmic Girls's Seola is a sweet 'Butterfly' girl in her comeback teaser image

Cosmic Girls's Seola is the first member up to start off a series of individual concept teasers for the group's 8th mini album, 'Neverland'!

In her first concept photo, Seola transforms into a sweet and sugary "Butterfly" girl, charming onlookers with visuals right out of a fairy tale book. Meanwhile, Cosmic Girls's upcoming 8th mini album 'Neverland' is set to contain a total of 6 tracks including the title track "Butterfly", as well as "Hola", "Pantomime", "Where You Are", "Tra-La", and "Our Garden". Seola also participated in composing the track "Our Garden".





Look out for more of the Cosmic Girls members' colorful concept teasers coming soon, ahead of their full comeback on June 9 at 6 PM KST!