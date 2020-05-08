33

Netizens aren't buying Yoochun's tears while talking about his scandals in a preview for 'Rumor Has It'

AKP STAFF

Yoochun will be appearing on Channel A's 'Rumor Has It'

The former idol was seen crying in a teaser for the upcoming episode. This is Yoochun's first public appearance after his controversial press conference in which he lied about taking drugs. He stated: "It was hard. I regret it. It was a situation where I couldn't judge what was happening." He talked about how he felt how precious his family, friends, and fans were through this situation. Yoochun cried as he continues to say how much he regretted everything. 

Unfortunately, Yoochun's statement was met with more negative reactions from netizens who stated: 

"Yoochun should get this year's acting daesang prize for those tears."
"This is pathetic."

"I guess he needs money. I can't believe it." 

"He has really hit rock bottom. I would've never imagined seeing a TVXQ member crying on some gossip rumor show."

Yoochun's tell-all interview will be aired on May 11. 

Kirsty_Louise 19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

I think the issue with Yoochun is that by his own admission he is a liar. He lied about his drug use until it was clear he couldn’t lie his way out of it. When you lie so publicly and put on an act like he did, nobody is going to believe anything you say from then on. Which you can’t really blame people for. The only way he can change the public’s view of him is with his actions, nobody is going to believe a word he says.

Ohboy69 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

Thank God he is no longer in DBSK.

