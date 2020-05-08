Netizens aren't buying Yoochun's tears while talking about his scandals in a preview for 'Rumor Has It'

Yoochun will be appearing on Channel A's 'Rumor Has It'.

The former idol was seen crying in a teaser for the upcoming episode. This is Yoochun's first public appearance after his controversial press conference in which he lied about taking drugs. He stated: "It was hard. I regret it. It was a situation where I couldn't judge what was happening." He talked about how he felt how precious his family, friends, and fans were through this situation. Yoochun cried as he continues to say how much he regretted everything.

Unfortunately, Yoochun's statement was met with more negative reactions from netizens who stated:

"Yoochun should get this year's acting daesang prize for those tears."

"This is pathetic."

"I guess he needs money. I can't believe it."

"He has really hit rock bottom. I would've never imagined seeing a TVXQ member crying on some gossip rumor show."



Yoochun's tell-all interview will be aired on May 11.