Lovelyz members shine in Woollim Entertainment's new trailer for 'Relay'

Woollim Entertainment artists will be releasing their very first agency-wide song and Lovelyz is the latest group to star in their individual trailer. 

Home to K-Pop acts such as INFINITE, Lovelyz, Golden Child, IZ*ONE's Kwon Eun Bi, and Kim Chae Won, Rocket Punch, and former X1 member Cha Jun Ho, Woollim Entertainment is gearing up to release a song featuring the talents of all their wonderful artists.

Stay tuned for more news about this exciting release and check out Lovelyz's teaser trailer above!

