IU tops list of idol stars who take care of their fans on 'TMI News'

IU topped the list of idol stars who take care of their fans on 'TMI News'.



The May 6th episode of 'TMI News' featured idol stars who show the most appreciation for their fans, and IU ranked in at #1 on the list. Though the singer-songwriter has refused to receive gifts from fans, she's been the most generous to them in return. Not only does IU make sure to prepare snack bags for fans who wait to see her, she also provided personal photos for fans enlisting for the military and gave warm advice to those writing to her.



For her 10th anniversary, IU impressed with her gift bag, which included an ASMR CD, personalized socks, and couple rings that featured a sound wave of the heartfelt message, "I'm always on your side."



Other idol stars who made the list include Suzy at 2nd, MAMAMOO at 3rd, MONSTA X at 4th, AOA at 5th, Seventeen at 6th, and TWICE at 7th.



