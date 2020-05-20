IU and BTS rank in top 5 scariest urban legends in music industry on 'TMI News'

IU and BTS ranked in the top 5 scariest urban legends in the music industry on 'TMI News'.



The May 20th episode of 'TMI News' featured scary stories in music, and at the top of the list at #1 was Seo Taiji and Boys. During the early days of the group's music, their most popular tracks are said to have bone chilling messages when played in reverse. In their track "Classroom Idea", people said they could hear the message, "I need more blood," while in their song "Hayeoga", some heard the phrase, "I only love the Satan inside of me."



At #2 on the list was trot singer Jang Yoon Jung. It's alleged the song that launched her into stardom, "Omona", included the sounds of a ghost. At #3 was none other than singer-songwriter IU, who previously revealed she wrote a song about a ghost that appeared in her dreams. While in the studio recording her 2011 track "YOU&I", IU had a slight disagreement with the producer and left. She said she later saw someone from the corner of her eye telling her to come back in, but when she went into the studio, no one was there. Her manager later told her that neither he nor the producer went to get her, and they were the only ones in the building.



At #4 was singer and actress Jang Na Ra's 2003 hit song "Is it True?". It's said listeners could hear a ghost say, "Your ears hurt, don't they?" At #5 was international boy group BTS and their album 'Wings'. Jungkook is said to have attracted a ghostly presence when he recorded as his track would suddenly disappear from the computer, but in a portion that wasn't recorded at all, a voice that sounded like Jungkook mysteriously appeared.



Which story spooked you the most?



