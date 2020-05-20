11

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Cube Entertainment responds to Lai Kuan Lin's decision to appeal exclusive contract case

AKP STAFF

Cube Entertainment has responded to Lai Kuan Lin's decision to continue appealing to nullify his exclusive contract.

On May 19, the former Wanna One member's legal team revealed they'll be continuing to pursue canceling his contract with Cube Entertainment. Lai Kuan Lin first filed the request in July of 2019, and last November, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed his request.

A day later on May 20, Cube Entertainment told media outlets, "The Seoul High Court decided to dismiss the appeal trial over our agency artist Lai Kuan Lin's request to suspend his exclusive contract with our company on May 19. Our company respects the court's decision, and we plan to amicable resolve this through talks with him."

Stay tuned for updates on Lai Kuan Lin's continuing case. 

  1. Lai Kuan Lin
4 3,408 Share 85% Upvoted

6

jin_sungmin2,392 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I feel like "amicable talk" is code for "keeping him in the dungeon"

Share

1

hiroonakamura503 pts 54 minutes ago 2
54 minutes ago

what did he feel was bad about his current contract? Like ....why did he want to nullify it?

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
JYP set to debut a new boy band this year
18 hours ago   12   37,776

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND