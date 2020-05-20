Cube Entertainment responds to Lai Kuan Lin's decision to appeal exclusive contract case

Cube Entertainment has responded to Lai Kuan Lin's decision to continue appealing to nullify his exclusive contract.



On May 19, the former Wanna One member's legal team revealed they'll be continuing to pursue canceling his contract with Cube Entertainment. Lai Kuan Lin first filed the request in July of 2019, and last November, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed his request.



A day later on May 20, Cube Entertainment told media outlets, "The Seoul High Court decided to dismiss the appeal trial over our agency artist Lai Kuan Lin's request to suspend his exclusive contract with our company on May 19. Our company respects the court's decision, and we plan to amicable resolve this through talks with him."



Stay tuned for updates on Lai Kuan Lin's continuing case.