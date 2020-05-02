2AM's Changmin turned trot into jazz on 'Immortal Song'.



The May 2nd episode of 'Immortal Song' featured a 'Park Sang Chul vs Park Hyun Bin' special, and Changmin covered trot singer Park Hyun Bin's 2008 hit song "Shabang Shabang". The 2AM member was joined on stage by dancers for his jazz musical rendition of the track.



Park Hyun Bin expressed, "This is the best performance of 'Shabang Shabang' I've seen so far. It was better than my own. I didn't know it would be this good."



However, Changmin lost the round to Choi Jung Won, and it was K-Tigers Zero who took the final win. Watch Changmin's performance above.

