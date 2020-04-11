Kim Se Jung challenged herself to trot on 'Immortal Song'!



The April 11th episode featured part 2 of the special dedicated to Joo Hyun Mi, and Kim Se Jung revealed she was covering the legendary singer's 1992 hit "We Meet Again". The Gugudan member expressed, "Recently, there was a huge wave of trot, and as someone who participated in enjoying that wave, I listened to a lot of Joo Hyun Mi's songs. When I received the list of her songs, I was excited thinking about which one I could pick. There were more songs I knew than ones I didn't."



She continued, "Sunbaenim's songs are hard to convert into pop because she has such unique vocals. However, I think her songs have a bright and light-hearted that I could go with, so I liked this song."



Kim Se Jung went onto win the round against IZ*ONE, but it was Jo Myung Sub and Jung Soo Yeon who took the final win.



Check out Kim Se Jung's performance above and her interview below!

