Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Kim Se Jung challenges herself to trot on 'Immortal Song'

Kim Se Jung challenged herself to trot on 'Immortal Song'!

The April 11th episode featured part 2 of the special dedicated to Joo Hyun Mi, and Kim Se Jung revealed she was covering the legendary singer's 1992 hit "We Meet Again". The Gugudan member expressed, "Recently, there was a huge wave of trot, and as someone who participated in enjoying that wave, I listened to a lot of Joo Hyun Mi's songs. When I received the list of her songs, I was excited thinking about which one I could pick. There were more songs I knew than ones I didn't."

She continued, "Sunbaenim's songs are hard to convert into pop because she has such unique vocals. However, I think her songs have a bright and light-hearted that I could go with, so I liked this song."

Kim Se Jung went onto win the round against IZ*ONE, but it was Jo Myung Sub and Jung Soo Yeon who took the final win.

Check out Kim Se Jung's performance above and her interview below!

