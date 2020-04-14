Upcoming drama 'Fix You' starring Jung So Min, Shin Ha Kyun, and more reveals official poster and details

KBS' 'Fix You' starring Jung So Min, Shin Ha Kyun, and more has revealed an official poster and details on the upcoming drama.



'Fix You' revolves around psychiatrists who aim to heal their patients from the inside out as in the poster's tagline - "Is your heart smiling as well?" Shin Ha Kyun is starring as Dr. Lee Si Joon, an eccentric doctor who uses unconventional methods to help his patients. Jung So Min is starring as one of his patients Han Woo Joo.



The drama premieres on May 6 KST. Will you be watching?