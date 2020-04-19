TWICE release a sneak member preview of 'Seize The Light', 'All About Nayeon'

TWICE's upcoming YouTube original documentary 'Seize The Light' is coming in less than two weeks!

While counting down the days until the series' premiere on April 29, TWICE have revealed a sneak member preview beginning with first member Nayeon! Watch TWICE's 'Seize The Light' preview 'All About Nayeon' above for an overload of Nayeon both on stage, behind the scenes, and more!

Meanwhile, fans can choose to access all episodes of TWICE's 'Seize The Light' this April 29 by signing up for YouTube Premium, or wait to watch new episodes each week on Wednesdays.

