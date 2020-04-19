Oh My Girl rock wild west style 2nd concept photos for their 7th mini album 'Nonstop'

Oh My Girl are totally rocking funky, wild west styles in their 2nd set of comeback concept photos!

The group's upcoming comeback with their 7th mini album 'Nonstop' features a unique board game promotion and design, as fans land on different game squares and unlock new content including teasers, album hints, and more.

Check out the lovely girls' wild west concept photos below, while you wait for the release of 'Nonstop' on April 27 at 6 PM KST! Also keep an eye out for a sneak preview of Oh My Girl's comeback album tracks, coming soon.



