MAMAMOO's Solar has released her first main MV teaser for her solo debut title track, "Spit It Out"!

In the rhythmic MV teaser, Solar displays impenetrable charisma as she puts on a mesmerizing performance with her dancers. She also gives a sneak preview of her title track's first point verse, "Set fire fire fire fire."

Make sure to also check out Solar's newest concept photo below while you wait for the full release of her debut album 'Spit It Out', on April 23 at 6 PM KST!