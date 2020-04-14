0

Kim Hyun Joong's contract with KeyEast comes to an end after 10 years

AKP STAFF

Kim Hyun Joong's contract with KeyEast has come to an end after 10 years.

On April 14, the label announced, "Kim Hyun Joong's exclusive contract came to an end recently. Rather than renew, we mutually decided to support each other's futures. Kim Hyun Joong's album activities will continue through his personal label, which he founded last year." Kim Hyun Joong signed with KeyEast in 2010.

Kim Hyun Joong debuted as a member of SS501 in 2015, and he began his acting career in the 2009 hit drama 'Boys Over Flowers'.

Stay tuned for updates on Kim Hyun Joong.

