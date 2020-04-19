NU'EST's JR discovers night in mysterious 'The Nocturne' comeback trailer

8

NU'EST have begun a series of complex trailer films for their 8th mini album comeback, 'The Nocturne'. 

The first member to pick off where the story left off is leader JR, as he reveals that the world has lost nighttime, and people are wandering looking for the night's return. Then, as he searches the forest, JR comes across a mysterious switch, making an important discovery. 

What do you think will happen next? Stay tuned for more on NU'EST's 'The Nocturne', set for release this May 11 at 6 PM KST!

