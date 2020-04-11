IZ*ONE brought a one-sided crush on 'Immortal Song'!



The April 11th episode featured part 2 of the special dedicated to Joo Hyun Mi, and IZ*ONE covered her 1989 hit "One-Sided Crush". IZ*ONE expressed, "Joo Hyun Mi sunbaenim is everyone's first love. We were able to cover such a good song. It's so famous that I remember hearing the chorus all the time growing up, but now we understand the cute aspects of the lyrics as well."



However, IZ*ONE lost the round to Kim Se Jung, and it was Jo Myung Sub and Jung Soo Yeon who took the final win.



Check out IZ*ONE's performance above and their interview below!



