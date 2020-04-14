BTS boys are youthful, refreshing endorsement models for 'Bodyfriend' in new set of CFs

Luxury massage chair brand 'Bodyfriend' has released a refreshing new set of spring/summer CFs, featuring their young and handsome endorsement models for 2020 BTS!



'Bodyfriend' has unveiled a set of three different CFs featuring BTS, including a "recharging" version, a "living healthy" version, as well as a "main teaser" version where the BTS members move in to the 'Bodyfriend House'.

Previously, 'Bodyfriend' has worked with an older range of star endorsement models including Choo Sung Hoon and actor Kim Sang Joong. Meanwhile back in October of 2019, 'Bodyfriend' also partnered up with BTS to run a 'Bodyfriend Rest Station' area on site during the boy group's 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself - The Final' concert in Seoul, where fans got a chance to test out the brand's luxury massage chairs.



Check out BTS's 'Bodyfriend' CFs, above and below!