A.C.E's Byungkwan & Chan sing a soulful duet 'Still Love' for KBS2's 'How To Buy A Friend' OST Part.5

A.C.E's Byungkwan and Chan have partnered up for a soulful, groovy new OST for KBS2's drama special, 'How To Buy A Friend'!

Titled "Still Love", Byungkwan and Chan's OST is Part.5 of 'How To Buy A Friend's OST series. The emotional track expresses the feelings of a man who still longs for his parted lover, combining a unique guitar rift with Chan's soothing voice and Byungkwan's rhythmic rap.

Meanwhile, KBS2's drama special 'How To Buy A Friend' tells the story of an ordinary high school student who one days ends up in a friendship contract with the best fighter in school. Check out recap moments from the drama in Byungkwan and Chan's OST MV, above!

