2

1

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

AOMG's new artist DeVita showcases stunning vocals in black-and-white 'All About You' MV

AKP STAFF

DeVita has released a second music video this week!

On April 13 KST, AOMG's latest solo artist dropped the music video for "All About You," an emotional R&B love ballad that showcases the singer's range and talent for powerful delivery. The black-and-white music video shows the singer in a gorgeous outdoor scene, where she looks upon the mountains with the video's male lead.

Meanwhile, "All About You" is the second title track on DeVita's debut EP 'Crème.' She also released the music video for "Evita!" earlier this week.

Check out the music video for "All About You" above!

  1. misc.
  2. DEVITA
0 423 Share 67% Upvoted
HyunA
HyunA's diet has left netizens flabbergasted
19 hours ago   43   124,818
Idols With Unmatched Stage Presence
9 hours ago   14   2,222

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND