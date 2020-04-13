AOMG's new artist DeVita showcases stunning vocals in black-and-white 'All About You' MV

DeVita has released a second music video this week!

On April 13 KST, AOMG's latest solo artist dropped the music video for "All About You," an emotional R&B love ballad that showcases the singer's range and talent for powerful delivery. The black-and-white music video shows the singer in a gorgeous outdoor scene, where she looks upon the mountains with the video's male lead.

Meanwhile, "All About You" is the second title track on DeVita's debut EP 'Crème.' She also released the music video for "Evita!" earlier this week.

Check out the music video for "All About You" above!