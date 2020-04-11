15

A Pink drops M/V teaser for 'Dumhdurum'

A Pink is gearing up for their comeback with 9th mini-album 'LOOK'!

On April 12 at midnight KST, the talented idol group has unveiled M/V teaser for their title song "Dumhdurm". The teaser gives a mesmerizing and dreamy vibe with members showing off quirky and beautiful bohemian looks. Fans are intrigued by the teaser as the snippet from the teaser sounds slightly different from that of the highlight medley.  

Check out the teaser above and stay tuned for more news on A Pink's comeback on April 13. 

