NCT 127 have dropped their music video teaser for "Kick It"!



In the MV teaser, NCT 127 are ready to fight as they reveal their martial arts skills against bright yellow. "Kick It" is the title song of NCT 127's upcoming second album 'NeoZone' dropping on March 6 KST.



What do you think of NCT 127's "Kick It" MV teaser?