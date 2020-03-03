1

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

ITZY group up in 'IT'Z ME' comeback teaser images

ITZY have revealed the latest teaser images for their upcoming mini album 'IT'Z ME'.

In the teaser images, the ITZY members group up into units for their bold, edgy concept. 'IT'Z ME' featuring title track "Wannabe" is set for release on March 9 at 6 PM KST.

Do you like ITZY's black-and-white concept or their more colorful style?

