EXO's Suho talks about his inspirations behind the creation of 'Self Portrait'

EXO's Suho revealed a down-to-earth side of himself in a new interview clip.

For this video entitled 'Portrait of Suho', the EXO leader talked about the inspirations behind the creation of his first solo mini album 'Self Portrait'. From his recent museum visits to his long-term music inspirations, Suho's story unraveled both sides to his persona as "EXO's Suho" and as "human Kim Jun Myeon".

"I looked at works by Van Gogh at a museum when I went to Switzerland for a photoshoot. And for the first time in my life, I realized the reason why you need to see artworks in person," says Suho. "The paint strokes in his self-portraits reflect a lot of his emotions, a different emotion in every painting. Even though it was the same person who drew the same portraits."

In regards to the music he listened to, he shared, "I love band music, especially NELL. I liked them ever since I was young, since I was in middle school. I liked how their music consoled others, giving them this electric feeling. I also went to a concert by Coldplay."

Suho also shared that the concept behind the album title 'Self Portrait' is about a man who attempts to paint a self portrait, only to realize in the end that he has drawn a figure of the girl he loved. "And to still call it a 'self portrait' reflects how much the girl has melted into his identity."

Check out the full video above! Are you enjoying Suho's debut album?