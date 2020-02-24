MONSTA X to return with new 'TWOTUCKGOM' reality babysitting kindergarteners

MONSTA X have partnered up with the adorable character brand 'TWOTUCKGOM' again, this time for a new web-reality series babysitting 5-year old children!

Starting this February 27 at 7 PM KST, 'TWOTUCKGOM' will be launching 'MONSTA X's Day with TWOTUCK-Bebes' every Tuesday and Friday nights, where MONSTA X will be spending a day babysitting adorable kindergartners! Fans who enjoyed 'MONSTA X's 'Puppy Day' last year will be able to look forward to an even brighter and more energetic side to the K-Pop idols this time around.





Will you be watching 'MONSTA X's Day with TWOTUCK-Bebes'?

