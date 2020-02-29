'Amazing Saturday' reveals preview for upcoming episode feat. Taeyeon, Girl's Day's Yura & VIXX's Ravi

'Amazing Saturday' revealed a preview of the upcoming episode featuring Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, Girl's Day's Yura, and VIXX's Ravi.



Next week marks the 99th episode of 'Amazing Saturday', and tvN has gathered 6 stars that left legendary moments on the show, including Yoo Se Yoon, Yura, Han Hye Jin, Ravi, Taeyeon, and Hong Suk Chun. MC Boom asks the stars to compare and contrast their viewer ratings for their appearance, and the episode will be featuring twice as many questions and foods.



Check out the 'Amazing Saturday' preview above!





